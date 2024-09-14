Holdings Ilwaddi Acquires 5,854 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $22,654.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,116,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 3,835 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,148.25.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $127,141.65.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter worth $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

