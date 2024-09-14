HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.07

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 146276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

