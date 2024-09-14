Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.78

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.78 and traded as low as $45.10. Heineken shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 187,863 shares traded.
Heineken Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
