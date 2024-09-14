Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
