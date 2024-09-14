HC Wainwright Lowers Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

ACET opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,906,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

