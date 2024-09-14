HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

