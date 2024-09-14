Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.95

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.95 and traded as high as C$119.41. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$118.54, with a volume of 54,312 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPS.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.