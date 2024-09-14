Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

