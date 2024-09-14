Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.14.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 235,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.