GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.