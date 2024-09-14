Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,820,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

