Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 202,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $621,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 56.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

GPC opened at $137.30 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.