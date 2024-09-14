Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Bought by Vima LLC

Vima LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Vima LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

