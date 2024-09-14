GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPB stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.