Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head to Head Analysis

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -74.38% 2.45% 0.70% Prologis 36.37% 4.88% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Prologis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.55 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.24 Prologis $7.77 billion 15.49 $3.06 billion $3.42 38.01

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Prologis 0 6 10 1 2.71

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 77.12%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $133.12, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.