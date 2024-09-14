Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up to $80.94

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.94, but opened at $83.02. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $82.58, with a volume of 2,257,391 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

