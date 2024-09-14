GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $337.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day moving average is $311.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

