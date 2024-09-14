Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Macquarie decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:GENI opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

