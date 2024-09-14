Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geberit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GBERY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

