Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Geberit Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GBERY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.
Geberit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.