GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 307,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAN by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 636,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,799. The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. GAN has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.