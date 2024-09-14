Gaming Realms’ (GMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.
Gaming Realms Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gaming Realms has a 12-month low of GBX 29.45 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 43 ($0.56).
Gaming Realms Company Profile
