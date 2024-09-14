Gaming Realms’ (GMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gaming Realms has a 12-month low of GBX 29.45 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

