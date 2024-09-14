GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GME opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.16 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $9,577,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GameStop by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.