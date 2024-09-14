Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.09 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

CVE BCF opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.65.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

