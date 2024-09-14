Frontier One Day Volume Reaches $584,902.26 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $584,902.26 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,174,454 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

