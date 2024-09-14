Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 24,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freightos from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freightos

Freightos Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 95.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freightos Limited will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Read More

