Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 4,408 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.49 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

