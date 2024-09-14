First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 36,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 103,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $577.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 84.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

