First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRMEP stock remained flat at $25.33 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $26.43.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

