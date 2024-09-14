Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Shares Down 22.5%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Evercel Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Evercel Company Profile
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evercel
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.