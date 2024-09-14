Ergo (ERG) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Ergo has a market cap of $55.21 million and $375,354.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,373.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00554077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00108297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00280700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00080778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,427,996 coins and its circulating supply is 77,429,052 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

