ERC20 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.27 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,467.38 or 1.00026322 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.