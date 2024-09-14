Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (ARMK, BERY, BSX, CAPL, CMCSA, DNB, FISI, FSBW, IGT, KMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 13th:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

