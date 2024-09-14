Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (ARMK, BERY, BSX, CAPL, CMCSA, DNB, FISI, FSBW, IGT, KMT)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 13th:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

