EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.73 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

