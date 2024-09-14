Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

