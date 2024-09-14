EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

EnerSys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

