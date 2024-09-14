Energi Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $266,707.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,645,565 coins and its circulating supply is 80,645,524 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.