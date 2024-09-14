Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $832.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

