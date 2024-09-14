Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

