Eigenpie mstETH Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for $2,481.50 or 0.04094479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $548.71 million and approximately $18,093.18 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,118 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,118.48852949. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,391.96753039 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

