EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SATS. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 69,897 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
