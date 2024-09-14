East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,492,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.74.

About East Star Resources

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

Further Reading

