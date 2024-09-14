e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

