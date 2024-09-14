DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
