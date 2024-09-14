Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.66

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 543.66 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.55). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.45), with a volume of 411,901 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.85) to GBX 750 ($9.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 622.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,445.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob Shuter acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($675,820.58). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.