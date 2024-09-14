DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
DBL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 42,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,635. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
