DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DBL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 42,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,635. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 420,277 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 89,314 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

