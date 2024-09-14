DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.69

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.03. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 38,972 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
