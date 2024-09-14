DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.69

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.03. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 38,972 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 420,277 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 89,314 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

