Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.80. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 9,984 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $348.08 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.