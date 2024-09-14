Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$3.92 during trading hours on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
