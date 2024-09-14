Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$3.92 during trading hours on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

