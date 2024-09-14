Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 10,848,045 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
