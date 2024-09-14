Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 10,848,045 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $120,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.