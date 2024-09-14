Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 2.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

